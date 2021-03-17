Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) PT Lowered to $83.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) had its target price dropped by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $86.00 to $83.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 23.71% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SMAR. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $63.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.93.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Shares of NYSE SMAR opened at $67.09 on Wednesday. Smartsheet has a one year low of $31.06 and a one year high of $85.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.62 and a beta of 1.52.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.09. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 32.32% and a negative return on equity of 21.98%. The business had revenue of $109.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.69 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Smartsheet will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Smartsheet news, CMO Anna Griffin sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.64, for a total transaction of $416,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 10,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $785,143.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brent Frei sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total value of $4,093,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,112,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,794,161.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 293,266 shares of company stock valued at $21,532,386 in the last ninety days. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Smartsheet by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Smartsheet by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Smartsheet by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Smartsheet by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Smartsheet by 20.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. 94.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

See Also: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.