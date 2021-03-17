Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) PT Raised to $84.00

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $82.00 to $84.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 30.90% from the stock’s current price.

SMAR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Smartsheet from $63.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smartsheet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Smartsheet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $65.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.93.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Smartsheet stock traded down $4.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.17. The stock had a trading volume of 28,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,205. Smartsheet has a 52-week low of $31.06 and a 52-week high of $85.43. The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of -70.68 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.04.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 32.32% and a negative return on equity of 21.98%. The firm had revenue of $109.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Smartsheet will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Smartsheet news, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total transaction of $655,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 490,267 shares in the company, valued at $32,146,807.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul Porrini sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.78, for a total value of $2,093,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,593,862.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 293,266 shares of company stock worth $21,532,386 in the last 90 days. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Smartsheet by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Smartsheet by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Smartsheet by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Smartsheet by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. 94.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

See Also: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.