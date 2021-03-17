Smartsheet Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:SMAR)

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 3,350 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 110% compared to the average volume of 1,595 call options.

SMAR traded down $2.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.97. 64,391 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,120,205. Smartsheet has a one year low of $31.06 and a one year high of $85.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of -70.87 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.04.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.09. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 32.32% and a negative return on equity of 21.98%. The company had revenue of $109.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Smartsheet’s revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Smartsheet will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SMAR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Smartsheet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Smartsheet from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smartsheet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.93.

In other news, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total transaction of $485,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 412,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,702,475.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kara Hamilton sold 4,201 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total transaction of $333,685.43. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $733,694.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 293,266 shares of company stock worth $21,532,386 in the last 90 days. 10.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMAR. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 1,020.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 20.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms.

