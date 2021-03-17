Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, an increase of 22.1% from the February 11th total of 1,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 370,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Commerzbank cut Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Smith & Nephew from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Smith & Nephew from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.17.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Smith & Nephew during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Smith & Nephew in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Smith & Nephew during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 1,524.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 8.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Smith & Nephew stock traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $38.99. The stock had a trading volume of 241,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,725. Smith & Nephew has a 1 year low of $26.07 and a 1 year high of $46.10. The company has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.53.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.462 dividend. This is a boost from Smith & Nephew’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.45%.

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for specialized knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

