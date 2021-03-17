SMTC (NASDAQ:SMTX) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.70

Shares of SMTC Co. (NASDAQ:SMTX) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.70 and traded as high as $5.98. SMTC shares last traded at $5.97, with a volume of 88,928 shares.

Separately, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of SMTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $168.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.64 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.88 and its 200 day moving average is $4.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SMTC by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 908,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after buying an additional 308,000 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in SMTC by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 491,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after buying an additional 5,395 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in SMTC by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 466,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after buying an additional 106,300 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in SMTC by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 253,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in SMTC by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 144,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. 18.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SMTC Company Profile

SMTC Corporation provides electronics manufacturing services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers end-to-end electronics manufacturing services, including product design and engineering; printed circuit board assembly; production, enclosure, cable assembly, and precision metal fabrication; systems integration and testing; and configuration to order, build to order, and direct order fulfillment services.

