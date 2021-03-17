SnowSwap Price Down 28.9% Over Last Week (SNOW)

SnowSwap (CURRENCY:SNOW) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. In the last week, SnowSwap has traded 28.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. SnowSwap has a total market cap of $14.82 million and approximately $1.67 million worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SnowSwap coin can now be bought for about $48.69 or 0.00083105 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $264.77 or 0.00451907 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.82 or 0.00061143 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 46.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.97 or 0.00150157 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.66 or 0.00055740 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.95 or 0.00076720 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $336.11 or 0.00573681 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000477 BTC.

SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 304,398 coins. The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap . SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap

