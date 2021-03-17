Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I’s (OTCMKTS:SLACU) Quiet Period Set To Expire on March 24th

Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I’s (OTCMKTS:SLACU) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, March 24th. Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I had issued 30,000,000 shares in its IPO on February 12th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of SLACU opened at $10.16 on Wednesday.

See Also: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.