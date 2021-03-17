Societe Generale Upgrades adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) to “Buy”

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of adidas to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.00.

Shares of ADDYY traded down $3.13 on Wednesday, reaching $171.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,595. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.28, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.24. adidas has a 12-month low of $87.65 and a 12-month high of $185.00.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. adidas had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 7.19%. Analysts expect that adidas will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of adidas by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 10,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of adidas by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 7,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of adidas during the third quarter valued at $162,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of adidas during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in shares of adidas by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. 0.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

