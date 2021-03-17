Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Short Interest Up 25.0% in February

Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the February 11th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of SDXAY stock opened at $20.20 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.82. Sodexo has a 1-year low of $10.15 and a 1-year high of $20.84.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Sodexo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Sodexo in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Sodexo in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sodexo in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sodexo from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Sodexo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Sodexo SA develops, manages, and delivers on-site, benefits and rewards, and personal and home services worldwide. It provides various on-site services, including business and administration, which covers corporate, energy and resources, government and agencies, sports and leisure, and other customers; healthcare and seniors; and education services comprising schools and universities.

