SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 708,600 shares, a decline of 19.7% from the February 11th total of 882,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 535,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of SFTBY stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.27. 296,985 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,002. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.35 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.22. SoftBank Group has a twelve month low of $12.20 and a twelve month high of $50.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SFTBY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SoftBank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of SoftBank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of SoftBank Group in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company.

SoftBank Group Corp. provides telecommunication services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: SoftBank Vision Fund and Other SBIA-Managed Funds, SoftBank, Arm, and Brightstar. The SoftBank Vision Fund and Other SBIA-Managed Funds is involved in investment activities.

