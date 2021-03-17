SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Posted by on Mar 17th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 708,600 shares, a decline of 19.7% from the February 11th total of 882,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 535,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of SFTBY stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.27. 296,985 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,002. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.35 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.22. SoftBank Group has a twelve month low of $12.20 and a twelve month high of $50.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SFTBY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SoftBank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of SoftBank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of SoftBank Group in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company.

About SoftBank Group

SoftBank Group Corp. provides telecommunication services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: SoftBank Vision Fund and Other SBIA-Managed Funds, SoftBank, Arm, and Brightstar. The SoftBank Vision Fund and Other SBIA-Managed Funds is involved in investment activities.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for SoftBank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoftBank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.