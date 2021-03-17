SofTech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOFT) Short Interest Up 21.9% in February

SofTech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOFT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 21.9% from the February 11th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.
SOFT stock remained flat at $$0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,555. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.77 and its 200 day moving average is $0.48. SofTech has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $1.50.
About SofTech
Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?
Receive News & Ratings for SofTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SofTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.