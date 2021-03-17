SofTech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOFT) Short Interest Up 21.9% in February

SofTech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOFT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 21.9% from the February 11th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

SOFT stock remained flat at $$0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,555. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.77 and its 200 day moving average is $0.48. SofTech has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $1.50.

About SofTech

SofTech, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and supports computer aided design (CAD), and product data management and collaboration computer solutions for the product lifecycle management (PLM) industry primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers ProductCenter, a collaborative PLM solution, which manages the engineering data and electronic files of discrete parts designed in various used third party proprietary design technologies; delivers a combination of document management, design integration, configuration control, change management, bill of materials management, and integration capability with other enterprise-wide systems; enables secure management of product information; and allows engineers and the design chain to manage, share, modify, and track product data and documents in the product development lifecycle.

