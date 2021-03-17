Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $35.39 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) will announce $35.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Solar Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $34.61 million to $36.17 million. Solar Capital reported sales of $32.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Solar Capital will report full year sales of $151.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $149.77 million to $153.73 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $161.60 million, with estimates ranging from $160.83 million to $162.37 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Solar Capital.

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Solar Capital had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a positive return on equity of 7.19%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Solar Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Solar Capital in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price (up from $18.50) on shares of Solar Capital in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of Solar Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.75 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

In related news, insider Bruce J. Spohler bought 25,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.36 per share, for a total transaction of $486,652.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,307,303.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLRC. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Solar Capital by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 12,398 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Solar Capital by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,863 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Solar Capital by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 92,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Solar Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Solar Capital by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.65% of the company’s stock.

SLRC opened at $19.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $810.55 million, a PE ratio of -159.83 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Solar Capital has a 12-month low of $7.42 and a 12-month high of $19.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.55%. Solar Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.91%.

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

