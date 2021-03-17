SolarCoin (SLR) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1,383.00

SolarCoin (CURRENCY:SLR) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. SolarCoin has a total market cap of $4.77 million and approximately $1,383.00 worth of SolarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SolarCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0736 or 0.00000127 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, SolarCoin has traded down 37.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SolarCoin Profile

SolarCoin (SLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 21st, 2013. SolarCoin’s total supply is 98,035,209,250 coins and its circulating supply is 64,783,641 coins. The official website for SolarCoin is solarcoin.org . SolarCoin’s official Twitter account is @SolarCoin_SLR and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SolarCoin is /r/SolarCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

SolarCoin Coin Trading

