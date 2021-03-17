SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) by 167.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 854,900 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 534,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.27% of SolarWinds worth $12,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SolarWinds in the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in SolarWinds in the third quarter valued at about $230,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in SolarWinds in the third quarter valued at about $245,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in SolarWinds in the third quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in SolarWinds in the third quarter valued at about $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SolarWinds stock opened at $17.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.93 and a beta of 1.07. SolarWinds Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $24.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.88.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. SolarWinds had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $265.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. SolarWinds’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SolarWinds Co. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on SolarWinds in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered SolarWinds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered SolarWinds from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on SolarWinds from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised SolarWinds from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SolarWinds currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.85.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, and database and website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

