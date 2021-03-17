Solstice Gold (CVE:SGC) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.08

Solstice Gold Corp. (CVE:SGC) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.08 and traded as high as C$0.12. Solstice Gold shares last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 318,333 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 15.84, a current ratio of 15.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of C$10.98 million and a PE ratio of -15.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.11 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.08.

About Solstice Gold (CVE:SGC)

Solstice Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the KGP project covering an area of 866 square kilometers located in Nunavut, as well as other rights covering an adjacent 683 square kilometers.

Read More: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Solstice Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solstice Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.