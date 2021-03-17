Somero Enterprises (LON:SOM) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $297.57

Shares of Somero Enterprises, Inc. (LON:SOM) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 297.57 ($3.89) and traded as high as GBX 390 ($5.10). Somero Enterprises shares last traded at GBX 390 ($5.10), with a volume of 54,026 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of £218.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 364.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 297.57.

Get Somero Enterprises alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a boost from Somero Enterprises’s previous dividend of $0.25. This represents a dividend yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Somero Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.17%.

Somero Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, assembles, remanufactures, sells, and distributes concrete leveling, contouring, and placing equipment worldwide. It also offers related parts and accessories, as well as provides training services. The company's proprietary products include the CopperHead, Mini Screed C, S-485 Laser Screed, S-940 Laser Screed, S-22EZ Advanced Laser Screed, S-15R Laser Screed, S-10A Laser Screed, S-840 Laser Screed, S-158C Laser Screed, and S-22E Laser Screed machines, as well as the 3-D Profiler System software and the Somero Floor Levelness System.

Featured Story: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Somero Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Somero Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.