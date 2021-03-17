SOTA Finance 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.03 Million (SOTA)

SOTA Finance (CURRENCY:SOTA) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. Over the last week, SOTA Finance has traded 19% higher against the dollar. SOTA Finance has a market capitalization of $805,221.12 and approximately $1.03 million worth of SOTA Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SOTA Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00000554 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $263.80 or 0.00453731 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.94 or 0.00061811 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 34.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.00 or 0.00137598 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.03 or 0.00055084 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.88 or 0.00077199 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $338.35 or 0.00581953 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000481 BTC.

SOTA Finance Profile

SOTA Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,500,000 coins. SOTA Finance’s official Twitter account is @sotaNFTs

