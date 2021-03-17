South Jersey Industries, Inc. CORP UNITS (NYSE:SJIU) Trading Down 16.6%

Shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. CORP UNITS (NYSE:SJIU) dropped 16.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $38.44 and last traded at $39.17. Approximately 535,226 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 482% from the average daily volume of 92,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.95.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded South Jersey Industries, Inc. CORP UNITS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

South Jersey Industries, Inc. CORP UNITS Company Profile (NYSE:SJIU)

There is no company description available for South Jersey Industries Inc

