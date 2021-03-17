South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) Shares Down 19.1%

South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)’s share price was down 19.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $22.00 and last traded at $22.50. Approximately 12,732,646 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 857% from the average daily volume of 1,329,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.82.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SJI shares. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on South Jersey Industries from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on South Jersey Industries from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. South Jersey Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.84.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $485.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.72 million. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 8.39%. On average, equities research analysts predict that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.04%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJI. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in South Jersey Industries by 6.2% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 69,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 4,047 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 10.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 69,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 6,768 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 11.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 228,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after acquiring an additional 23,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries during the third quarter valued at about $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

About South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI)

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

