South Jersey Industries Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:SJI)

South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 2,759 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 5,418% compared to the typical volume of 50 call options.

NYSE:SJI traded down $5.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.49. 485,355 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,101,839. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.20. South Jersey Industries has a 1 year low of $18.24 and a 1 year high of $30.25.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $485.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.72 million. On average, research analysts expect that South Jersey Industries will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. South Jersey Industries’s payout ratio is 108.04%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in South Jersey Industries by 135.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in South Jersey Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in South Jersey Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 505.6% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 6,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of South Jersey Industries from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of South Jersey Industries in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on South Jersey Industries from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

