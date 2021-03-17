South Jersey Industries Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:SJI)

South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 2,759 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 5,418% compared to the typical volume of 50 call options.
NYSE:SJI traded down $5.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.49. 485,355 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,101,839. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.20. South Jersey Industries has a 1 year low of $18.24 and a 1 year high of $30.25.
South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $485.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.72 million. On average, research analysts expect that South Jersey Industries will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in South Jersey Industries by 135.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in South Jersey Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in South Jersey Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 505.6% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 6,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.09% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of South Jersey Industries from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of South Jersey Industries in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on South Jersey Industries from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.
South Jersey Industries Company Profile
South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.
