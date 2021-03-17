Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $57.35 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) will report $57.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Southside Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $57.10 million to $57.60 million. Southside Bancshares reported sales of $62.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southside Bancshares will report full-year sales of $227.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $224.10 million to $230.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $228.50 million, with estimates ranging from $226.80 million to $230.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Southside Bancshares.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $62.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Southside Bancshares’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Southside Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ SBSI opened at $39.34 on Wednesday. Southside Bancshares has a twelve month low of $23.51 and a twelve month high of $41.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Southside Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.18%.

In other Southside Bancshares news, CEO Lee R. Gibson sold 12,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $409,585.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,750,911.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Emily S. Moore sold 4,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $200,818.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,117. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,585 shares of company stock valued at $929,018 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBSI. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $186,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 318.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 6,253 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares in the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares in the third quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $240,000. 48.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

