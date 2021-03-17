S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Purchased by Olstein Capital Management L.P.

Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 36.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $4,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 185.7% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

SPGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. S&P Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.54.

NYSE:SPGI traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $349.18. 21,222 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,900,753. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $84.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.93, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.05 and a 52-week high of $379.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $332.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $336.53.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.20. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 32.32%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Read More: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.