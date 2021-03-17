Space Cow Boy Price Tops $15.97 (SCB)

Space Cow Boy (CURRENCY:SCB) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 17th. One Space Cow Boy coin can now be bought for approximately $15.97 or 0.00027154 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Space Cow Boy has a market cap of $482,560.61 and approximately $10,840.00 worth of Space Cow Boy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Space Cow Boy has traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $265.03 or 0.00450607 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.01 or 0.00061221 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 44.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.94 or 0.00147813 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.63 or 0.00055478 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.78 or 0.00076142 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $331.82 or 0.00564180 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000476 BTC.

About Space Cow Boy

Space Cow Boy’s total supply is 88,273 coins and its circulating supply is 30,215 coins. Space Cow Boy’s official Twitter account is @Oxbull5

