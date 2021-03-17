SparksPay (SPK) Price Down 19.2% Over Last Week

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. In the last week, SparksPay has traded down 19.2% against the U.S. dollar. SparksPay has a total market cap of $48,684.36 and approximately $40.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SparksPay coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THEKEY (TKY) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00010319 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000058 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000999 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About SparksPay

SparksPay (CRYPTO:SPK) is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 10,621,191 coins and its circulating supply is 9,533,353 coins. The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SparksPay’s official website is sparkspay.io . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SparksPay is medium.com/sparkspay

Buying and Selling SparksPay

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparksPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SparksPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

