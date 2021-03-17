SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Stock Holdings Increased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,058 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned 0.06% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $2,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SRLN. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 14,235.6% during the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,843,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830,554 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 891.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,713,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,127 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 982,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,850,000 after acquiring an additional 276,867 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 749,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,223,000 after acquiring an additional 119,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,837,000.

NYSEARCA:SRLN opened at $45.79 on Wednesday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $36.01 and a 12 month high of $46.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.92 and its 200-day moving average is $45.29.

