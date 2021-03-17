SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) Shares Purchased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,695 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.67% of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF worth $12,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FEZ. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 83.9% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. DCM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Proequities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 617.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares during the last quarter.

FEZ opened at $44.29 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.17. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 1 year low of $24.29 and a 1 year high of $44.64.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

