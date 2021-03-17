SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) is Financial Advocates Investment Management’s 7th Largest Position

Financial Advocates Investment Management trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,084 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 1.6% of Financial Advocates Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $23,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 216.9% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. 43.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $162.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 360,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,354,408. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.02. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $137.85 and a one year high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

