SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) Shares Sold by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 29.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,755 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $249,000. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,406,000. Motco acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,728,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,893,000 after purchasing an additional 234,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,016.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 151,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,750,000 after purchasing an additional 137,856 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of SPSB stock opened at $31.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.37. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $26.80 and a twelve month high of $31.44.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.