SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Position Boosted by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 709,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,480 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for 2.1% of Financial Advocates Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned about 0.38% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $31,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 17.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 13,287 shares during the last quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,490,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $904,000.

Shares of SPLG stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.30. The stock had a trading volume of 241,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,039,299. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $25.62 and a twelve month high of $46.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.61.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

