Spectra Systems Co. (LON:SPSY)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 174.27 ($2.28) and traded as low as GBX 161.50 ($2.11). Spectra Systems shares last traded at GBX 165 ($2.16), with a volume of 17,044 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 7.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 172.04 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 174.27. The firm has a market capitalization of £74.94 million and a PE ratio of 18.33.

About Spectra Systems (LON:SPSY)

Spectra Systems Corporation discovers, develops, and sells integrated optical systems in Rhode Island and internationally. It operates in three segments: Authentication Systems, Secure Transactions, and Banknote Cleaning. The company offers integrated solutions, including a system of taggant materials and sensor equipment to authenticate banknotes that are used by central banks, as well as G7 country for passport security; banknote cleaning solution that lifts sebum and other substances from the banknote through a dry process based on supercritical CO2 cleaning; and solutions to authenticate brand name products.

