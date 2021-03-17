Spectrecoin Tops One Day Volume of $6,042.00 (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 17th. Spectrecoin has a market capitalization of $2.67 million and $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spectrecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Spectrecoin has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Spectrecoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002331 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.21 or 0.00052799 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $135.42 or 0.00229121 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000568 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002127 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00009415 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00010376 BTC.

Spectrecoin Coin Profile

Spectrecoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Spectrecoin is spectreproject.io

Buying and Selling Spectrecoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectrecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Spectrecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectrecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.