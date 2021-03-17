Spectrecoin (XSPEC) Price Reaches $0.10 on Major Exchanges

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 16th. Spectrecoin has a market capitalization of $2.67 million and $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spectrecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Spectrecoin has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.09 or 0.00055715 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.86 or 0.00230953 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000595 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002153 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00009199 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00011011 BTC.

Spectrecoin Profile

Spectrecoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Spectrecoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectrecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

