Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) CFO Sells $73,721.30 in Stock

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) CFO Kurt A. Gustafson sold 20,365 shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total transaction of $73,721.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 416,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,508,703.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,508,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,658,375. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $516.56 million, a P/E ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 2.51. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.74 and a 12-month high of $5.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.96.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 45.4% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 7,022 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. 63.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharma company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company is developing ROLONTIS, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNÃ¡, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma patients, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

