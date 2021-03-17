Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) COO Thomas J. Riga Sells 23,291 Shares

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) COO Thomas J. Riga sold 23,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total value of $84,313.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 431,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,561,519.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of SPPI stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,508,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,658,375. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.74 and a 12-month high of $5.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $516.56 million, a P/E ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 2.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 81,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 9,747 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $94,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,076,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,391,000 after purchasing an additional 181,515 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 25,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 424.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 769,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 622,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.56% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharma company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company is developing ROLONTIS, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNÃ¡, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma patients, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

