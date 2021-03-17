Spectrum (SPT) Hits Market Cap of $28,875.75

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 17th. Spectrum has a market cap of $28,875.75 and $4,017.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Spectrum has traded up 4.8% against the dollar. One Spectrum coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $205.49 or 0.00348539 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000098 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003586 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000899 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003502 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0960 or 0.00000163 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002291 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Spectrum Profile

SPT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 coins. The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrum’s official website is spectrum-token.com . The official message board for Spectrum is medium.com/@spectrumspt

According to CryptoCompare, “Spectrum is a decentralized online shopping using blockchain technology. It is e-commerce without the hefty middlemen fees. The user can see catalogs inventory from different sellers in one location. It enables affiliates to monetize their network and protects buyers and sellers from fraud. “

Buying and Selling Spectrum

