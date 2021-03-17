Speedy Hire (LON:SDY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $61.98

Speedy Hire Plc (LON:SDY) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 61.98 ($0.81) and traded as high as GBX 69.20 ($0.90). Speedy Hire shares last traded at GBX 66 ($0.86), with a volume of 411,133 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of £347.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 66 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 61.98.

Get Speedy Hire alerts:

In other news, insider David J. B. Shearer purchased 50,000 shares of Speedy Hire stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 68 ($0.89) per share, with a total value of £34,000 ($44,421.22).

Speedy Hire Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tools, equipment, and plant hire services to the construction, infrastructure, and industrial markets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company hires a range of tools and accessories, including access, lighting, survey, lifting, rail, safety equipment and ATEX, plant, site and traffic management, communications, and pipework and engineering equipment; compressors, generators, and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and cooling equipment.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Speedy Hire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Speedy Hire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.