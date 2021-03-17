Spendcoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $26.25 Million (SPND)

Spendcoin (CURRENCY:SPND) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. One Spendcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0530 or 0.00000090 BTC on exchanges. Spendcoin has a total market cap of $137.54 million and $26.25 million worth of Spendcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Spendcoin has traded up 72.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.74 or 0.00052492 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00013275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $379.18 or 0.00647396 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.14 or 0.00070245 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000974 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00025022 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.94 or 0.00034048 BTC.

Spendcoin Profile

Spendcoin is a coin. Spendcoin’s total supply is 2,595,786,940 coins. Spendcoin’s official message board is medium.com/Spend . The official website for Spendcoin is spendcoin.org . The Reddit community for Spendcoin is /r/Spend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spendcoin’s official Twitter account is @SpendFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spindle is an investment/asset management platform for virtual hedge funds and ICOs based on blockchain and smart contract technologies. The platform will allow any individuals and corporate entities to invest in cryptocurrency hedge funds and/or ICOs using the Spindle application (SPA). Furthermore, the SPA will enable communication via open and closed forums for holders of Spindle’s cryptocurrency (SPD) and the various investment bodies previously mentioned. The Spindle token (SPD) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used as the utility token on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Spendcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spendcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spendcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spendcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

