Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $156.73

Spire Healthcare Group plc (LON:SPI) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 156.73 ($2.05) and traded as high as GBX 168.20 ($2.20). Spire Healthcare Group shares last traded at GBX 166 ($2.17), with a volume of 414,002 shares.

Separately, Liberum Capital cut shares of Spire Healthcare Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Spire Healthcare Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 119.67 ($1.56).

Get Spire Healthcare Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.19, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 156.73 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 133.56. The firm has a market capitalization of £665.80 million and a PE ratio of -2.84.

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics in the United Kingdom. It offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

Read More: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.