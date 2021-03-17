Spirent Communications plc Announces None Dividend of $0.44 (OTCMKTS:SPMYY)

Spirent Communications plc (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) announced a None dividend on Friday, March 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.435 per share by the technology company on Monday, May 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th.

Shares of SPMYY stock opened at $13.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.22. Spirent Communications has a 12 month low of $7.23 and a 12 month high of $15.95.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Investec upgraded shares of Spirent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Spirent Communications in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Spirent Communications in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Spirent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Spirent Communications plc provides solutions to develop devices and equipment and to operate networks worldwide. The company operates through Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Connected Devices segments. The Networks & Security segment develops performance and security test systems to accelerate the development of new devices, networks, and applications for high-speed Ethernet/IP, mobile, and global satellite navigation systems.

