Spotify Technology (SPOT) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE: SPOT) in the last few weeks:

3/1/2021 – Spotify Technology had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $350.00 to $385.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Spotify Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $390.00 to $425.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Spotify Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $375.00 to $400.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/27/2021 – Spotify Technology was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Spotify Technology S.A. provides music streaming services. The Company offers commercial free music and ad-supported services to subscribers. Spotify Technology S.A. is based in Sweden. “

2/23/2021 – Spotify Technology had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $350.00 to $385.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/23/2021 – Spotify Technology was downgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating.

2/23/2021 – Spotify Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $375.00 to $400.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/23/2021 – Spotify Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $390.00 to $425.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/10/2021 – Spotify Technology was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Spotify Technology S.A. provides music streaming services. The Company offers commercial free music and ad-supported services to subscribers. Spotify Technology S.A. is based in Sweden. “

2/10/2021 – Spotify Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Pivotal Research from $260.00 to $340.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/4/2021 – Spotify Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $255.00 to $235.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/4/2021 – Spotify Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $200.00 to $310.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

2/4/2021 – Spotify Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $310.00 to $340.00.

1/27/2021 – Spotify Technology was downgraded by analysts at Nordea Equity Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/21/2021 – Spotify Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $325.00 to $390.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

SPOT stock opened at $284.69 on Wednesday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $110.97 and a fifty-two week high of $387.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $317.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $291.52. The stock has a market cap of $51.03 billion, a PE ratio of -66.83 and a beta of 1.64.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.10. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 30.46%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.14) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 800.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 209,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,965,000 after buying an additional 186,352 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 132.1% during the 4th quarter. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd now owns 207,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,221,000 after buying an additional 117,969 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 4,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 447,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,551,000 after buying an additional 32,612 shares during the period. 55.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services in the United States, the United Kingdom, Luxembourg, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The company offers unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

