Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Acquired by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 44.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,047 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Square were worth $2,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Square during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in shares of Square by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Square during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 64.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Square stock opened at $243.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Square, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.33 and a 1-year high of $283.19. The company has a market cap of $110.64 billion, a PE ratio of 386.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $241.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.73.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. Square’s quarterly revenue was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 14,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.55, for a total value of $3,723,012.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,077 shares in the company, valued at $42,612,920.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.22, for a total value of $21,522,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 873,030 shares of company stock worth $199,952,640. 21.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SQ shares. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 target price (up from $220.00) on shares of Square in a report on Monday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Square from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Mizuho raised their target price on Square from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 target price on shares of Square in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Square from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.17.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

