Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Stock Position Raised by Rheos Capital Works Inc.

Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 84.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,100 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings in Square were worth $12,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Square in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Square in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in shares of Square by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Square during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SQ. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Square in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 price target on shares of Square in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Square from $216.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Square from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Square in a report on Friday, March 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Square currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.17.

In other news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total transaction of $22,743,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.26, for a total transaction of $1,030,250.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,324 shares in the company, valued at $31,244,800.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 873,030 shares of company stock valued at $199,952,640. 21.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Square stock traded down $3.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $240.26. The company had a trading volume of 72,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,923,634. Square, Inc. has a one year low of $32.33 and a one year high of $283.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $109.23 billion, a PE ratio of 375.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

