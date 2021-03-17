Squirrel Finance (NUTS) Price Up 95.3% Over Last 7 Days

Squirrel Finance (CURRENCY:NUTS) traded 48.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. Squirrel Finance has a total market cap of $1.55 million and $407,227.00 worth of Squirrel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Squirrel Finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.07 or 0.00005276 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Squirrel Finance has traded 95.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $263.80 or 0.00453731 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.94 or 0.00061811 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 34.5% against the dollar and now trades at $80.00 or 0.00137598 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.03 or 0.00055084 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.88 or 0.00077199 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $338.35 or 0.00581953 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Squirrel Finance Profile

Squirrel Finance’s total supply is 509,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 504,123 tokens. The official website for Squirrel Finance is squirrel.finance

Buying and Selling Squirrel Finance

