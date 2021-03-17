SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Sets New 12-Month High at $4.86

SSP Group plc (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.86 and last traded at $4.86, with a volume of 365 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.86.

SSPPF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut SSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Friday, February 12th. Peel Hunt cut SSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised SSP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut SSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.80, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.88.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and sports stadia and shopping areas. It operates approximately 550 brands in approximately 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

