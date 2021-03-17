St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF) Given “Sector Perform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

STJPF has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS STJPF traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,411. St. James’s Place has a 52-week low of $7.49 and a 52-week high of $18.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.53.

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

