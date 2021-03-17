StableUSD (USDS) Trading 1.2% Lower Over Last Week

StableUSD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. StableUSD has a market capitalization of $522,166.10 and approximately $93.00 worth of StableUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, StableUSD has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. One StableUSD coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00007038 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get StableUSD alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.88 or 0.00052638 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00013069 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $378.56 or 0.00645249 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.22 or 0.00070262 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000982 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00025041 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.98 or 0.00034049 BTC.

About StableUSD

StableUSD (CRYPTO:USDS) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. StableUSD’s total supply is 90,000,487,233 coins and its circulating supply is 519,602 coins. StableUSD’s official website is www.stably.io . StableUSD’s official message board is medium.com/stably-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “StableUSD (USDS) is a fiat-collateralized stablecoin created by Stably. Each StableUSD token is legally backed and redeemable for a US Dollar held in escrow accounts managed by Stably's regulated trustees, such as Prime Trust. To provide a complete and up-to-date level of transparency, Stably provides a view of its reserve balance in real-time via a live feed from the API of its reserve holders. Independent third-party Cohen & Co. also provides regular attestations on the StableUSD reserve balance. By making StableUSD redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with US dollars, it virtually eliminates volatility while still retaining many useful characteristics of a cryptocurrency – including fast transaction speed, anonymity, and immutability. “

Buying and Selling StableUSD

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StableUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StableUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for StableUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StableUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.