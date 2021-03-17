Stafi (FIS) One Day Trading Volume Tops $11.80 Million

Stafi (CURRENCY:FIS) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 17th. Stafi has a market capitalization of $40.23 million and approximately $11.80 million worth of Stafi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stafi coin can now be purchased for $3.59 or 0.00006077 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Stafi has traded 23.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $272.90 or 0.00462436 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.53 or 0.00061894 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 33.2% against the dollar and now trades at $84.88 or 0.00143828 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.71 or 0.00055422 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.45 or 0.00078707 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $356.75 or 0.00604508 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Stafi Coin Profile

Stafi’s total supply is 102,245,900 coins and its circulating supply is 11,217,512 coins. The official message board for Stafi is medium.com/stafi . The official website for Stafi is www.stafi.io

Buying and Selling Stafi

