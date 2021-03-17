Stakinglab Price Up 65.1% This Week (LABX)

Stakinglab (CURRENCY:LABX) traded 70.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. Over the last seven days, Stakinglab has traded 65.1% higher against the US dollar. Stakinglab has a total market capitalization of $3,061.67 and $44.00 worth of Stakinglab was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stakinglab token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Stakinglab alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.86 or 0.00034163 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 240.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00004967 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 116% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001996 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 57.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000912 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002852 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000042 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001371 BTC.

Stakinglab Token Profile

Stakinglab (CRYPTO:LABX) is a token. Stakinglab’s total supply is 4,042,772 tokens and its circulating supply is 405,158 tokens. Stakinglab’s official Twitter account is @Staking_LAB and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stakinglab’s official website is labcoin.io . The Reddit community for Stakinglab is /r/Stakinglab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stakinglab was launched with an objective to offer a comprehensive platform to investors and project owners for proof of stake coin, masternode coin, and other relevant services. Their vision is to create a marketplace for all crypto investors to achieve their objective starting from first-hand information about POS/masternode coins, the best coin to staking, ICOs, platform to buy and sell, community building and mind sharing. The platform would serve as a single place to project owners to kick off their crowdsourcing to achieve their project goals. LABX is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It will serve as a way of payment for all the services provided by StakingLab platform. “

Buying and Selling Stakinglab

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakinglab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stakinglab should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stakinglab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stakinglab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stakinglab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.