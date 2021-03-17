Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) Shares Acquired by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,870 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 14,005 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.72% of Stamps.com worth $25,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 1.7% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,005 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,527 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 0.7% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,489 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,527,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 1.1% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,790 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,841,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 12.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

NASDAQ STMP traded up $0.80 on Wednesday, reaching $191.56. 3,240 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,323. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $220.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.12. Stamps.com Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.55 and a fifty-two week high of $325.13.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $1.51. Stamps.com had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The company had revenue of $205.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.44 million. On average, analysts expect that Stamps.com Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Stamps.com news, insider Steve Rifai sold 2,000 shares of Stamps.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $440,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Katie May sold 3,700 shares of Stamps.com stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total transaction of $773,855.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,988 shares of company stock valued at $12,215,520 in the last ninety days. 9.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stamps.com Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. It operates through Stamps.com and MetaPack segments. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com, Endicia, ShipEngine, ShipStation, ShipWorks, and ShippingEasy brands.

