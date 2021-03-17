Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,488 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.28% of Stamps.com worth $9,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Stamps.com by 5,700.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 232 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Stamps.com by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 956 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Stamps.com in the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Stamps.com in the third quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Stamps.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STMP opened at $190.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.12. Stamps.com Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.55 and a 1 year high of $325.13.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.51. The business had revenue of $205.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.44 million. Stamps.com had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 21.50%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stamps.com Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

In other Stamps.com news, CEO Kenneth Thomas Mcbride sold 29,028 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.58, for a total transaction of $5,996,604.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,146,159.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Nathan Jones sold 14,143 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.15, for a total transaction of $3,396,441.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,466.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,988 shares of company stock worth $12,215,520 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.62% of the company’s stock.

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. It operates through Stamps.com and MetaPack segments. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com, Endicia, ShipEngine, ShipStation, ShipWorks, and ShippingEasy brands.

